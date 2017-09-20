London police arrest 2 more in Parsons Green subway terror attack probe

British counterterror police arrested two more men Wednesday in connection with the London subway terror attack last week — bringing the number in custody to five people — an conducted a series of searches, including at a “halfway house” for refugees.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man under the Terrorism Act in Newport, Wales. A 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newport on Tuesday.

Additional searches were being carried out at four addresses, Sky News reported.

“We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption,” said Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Residents described one of the properties being searched Wednesday as a “halfway house” for asylum seekers.

Witnesses to the arrest in Newport on Tuesday night described officers “jumping” a man who was put into a police car and driven away.

“A big van pulled up and six officers got out and jumped this guy,” an unnamed witness told Sky News.

Another resident told Sky News one of the arrested men had lived in the area for many years and attended local mosques.

“He was a nice guy, everybody knew him,” one man said. “He was a student here and he worked as a painter and decorator.”

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

The arrests come after a homemade bomb planted in a rush-hour subway car partially detonated Friday, injuring 30 people.

The attack sparked a huge manhunt for the perpetrators, and prompted the British government to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.