London subway blast seen as terrorism injures at least 18, officials say

At least 18 people have been transported to hospitals following a fire at a London subway station Friday that police called a terrorist attack.

The ambulance service said one of the injuries was thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Passengers reported seeing people with burns to their faces and bodies after the fire on a Tube train at Parsons Green station.

Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”

Police said counterterrorism investigators were at the Parsons Green station and that “a number” of people were injured in what they described as a fire.

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident,” British Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted.

Police said it was “too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 8:20 a.m. local time and dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including a hazardous area response team.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries,” a statement read.

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 53, who was on the train when the blast occurred, said he saw people injured after being trampled.

“There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off,” he said. “Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews.”

He didn’t believe anyone was injured by the actual device, he added.

“It was an absolutely packed, rush-hour District Line train from Wimbledon to Edgware Road. I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets,” he later told Sky News.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should “keep calm and go about their normal lives” following the incident, adding that it would be “wrong to speculate.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.