London subway blast seen as terrorism, police say

Reports of “facial burns” and a passenger rush to escape emerged Friday morning after an explosion occurred at a subway station in southwest London.

Police are treating the case as an act of terrorism, multiple reports said.

London’s Metropolitan Police and ambulance services confirmed they were at the scene of the reported blast at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The underground operator said services had been halted along the line.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 8:20 a.m. local time and dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including a hazardous area response team.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries,” a statement read. The incident injured around 20 people, including a young boy, according to The Sun.

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 53, who was on the train when the incident occurred, said saw people injured after being trampled.

“There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off,” he said. “Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews.”

He added that does not believe anyone was injured by the actual device.

“It was an absolutely packed, rush-hour District Line train from Wimbledon to Edgware Road. I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets,” he later told Sky News.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should “keep calm and go about their normal lives” following the incident, adding that it would be “wrong to speculate” about the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.