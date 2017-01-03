47 F
London zoo to animal residents: Stand up and be counted

By FOX News
  • One of the six month old Sumatran tiger cubs Achilles or Karis plays with a blackboard during a photo call for the annual stock take at London Zoo in London, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Caring for more than 750 different species, ZSL London Zoo’s keepers face the challenging task of tallying up every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate at the Zoo. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)  (The Associated Press)

LONDON –  It’s counting time at the London Zoo — time to make a tally of every animal on the premises, even the Partula snails.

The process required by the zoo’s license started Tuesday on a cold, clear sunny London morning.

It usually takes a week or so to complete the complicated task — it’s not so easy to count ants and locusts.

There are many new creatures in the menagerie, including two Sumatran tiger cubs.

Early results are in: Turns out there are 2,132 Partula snails, who are part of a breeding and reintroduction program to protect the species.

The information gathered is shared with other zoos worldwide in an effort to manage conservation and breeding programs.

