The mayor of London on Sunday said President Trump is using the same rhetoric of ISIS when he implies that there is a clash of civilizations between the West and Muslims.

Sadiq Khan made the remarks during a Guardian Live event, the paper reported. Khan said Trump’s ban on Muslim-majority countries is counterproductive, despite saying Khan is invited to the U.S.

“My view firstly, ‘I’m not exceptional,’ and secondly, ‘Think about what you are saying.’ Because what you are saying is not dissimilar to what Daesh or so-called IS says,” he said.

“They say that there is a clash of civilisations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a westerner, and the west hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them.”

Khan also said it would not be right for Britain to host Trump and called the state visit that Prime Minister Theresa May planned was “wrong.”

“I sometimes think people are ignorant,” he said.

In June, Khan and Trump got into a war of words after a terror attack in London.

Trump initially had criticized Khan for a post-attack quote in which the mayor said there was “no reason to be alarmed.” Khan’s comment was in the context of a broader quote regarding a bolstered police presence, but Trump on Sunday night suggested the mayor was downplaying the terror attack itself.

Khan brushed off Trump’s remarks, with his office saying the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”