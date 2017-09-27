Long-haul carrier Etihad says pilot dies on cargo flight

The Abu Dhabi-based long-haul carrier Etihad says a pilot has died on one of its cargo flights.

Etihad said in a statement on Wednesday that the pilot onboard Flight No. EY927 flying from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam “became incapacitated” during the flight.

Etihad says the plane’s first officer issued a distress call and safely diverted the plane to Kuwait. However, the pilot died while receiving medical care on the ground.

Etihad said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss and are focused on taking care of our late colleague’s family at this time, to whom we offer our heartfelt condolences.”