Longoria, Peterson lead Rays over Orioles 15-5 (Jun 23, 2017)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece to back the pitching of Chris Archer and lead the surging Tampa Bay Rays to a 15-5 victory over the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Peterson and Derek Norris hit two-run homers off Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3) as Orioles pitchers allowed at least five runs for the 20th consecutive game, tying a major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Longoria had a two-run single during Tampa Bay’s four-run first inning, and Peterson and Norris both went deep in the third to chase Jimenez, who yielded nine runs, seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Logan Morrison also had a big night for the Rays, hitting his 22nd homer and finishing with three RBIs.

Archer (6-4) wasn’t especially sharp. But the right-hander didn’t have to be with the Rays posting a season-high for runs.

Jonathon Schoop and Trey Mancini each drove in two runs off the Tampa Bay starter, who allowed five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Rookie reliever Austin Pruitt inherited a 14-5 lead and pitched the final three innings for his first big league save.

The Orioles fell to 6-14 over a dubious stretch that’s seen them allow 10 or more runs six times. The Rays scored five runs on one hit – Norris’ infield single – in the fifth inning, and Jiminez’s ERA jumped from 6.25 to 7.26 during his shortest outing of the season.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter rejoined the team after missing Thursday night’s 6-3 loss to Cleveland while attending the birth of his first grandchild.

Tampa Bay has won five of six to climb a season-best four games over .500.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Darren O’Day (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day DL. … CF Adam Jones, who has missed time with a sore hip, was back in the lineup after being rested Thursday. Friday’s game began a stretch of six straight games on artificial turf for Baltimore.

Rays: SS Matt Duffy, who had his rehab assignment for offseason Achilles’ tendon surgery shut down due to heel soreness, had a pea-sized calcium deposit removed this week. … OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the 10-day DL with left hip tendinitis.

HELP ON THE WAY

Rays manager Kevin Cash said there is a ”good chance” C Wilson Ramos (right knee surgery) and RHP Brad Boxberger (flexor mass strain) will return from the DL this weekend. Neither has played a big league game this season.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (7-6) and Rays rookie RHP Jake Faria (3-0) are Saturday’s starters. According to Baseball Reference, Faria is the fifth pitcher since 1913 to go at least six innings, allow one or fewer runs and get the win in his first three career starts.

