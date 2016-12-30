Longtime editor Kai Diekmann leaves Germany's Bild

German publisher Axel Springer SE says that Kai Diekmann, the longtime editor of its mass-circulation Bild daily and one of the best-known figures in German journalism, is leaving the company.

Springer said Friday that the 52-year-old Diekmann will step down Jan. 31 at his own request and pursue “other functions outside the company.” It didn’t elaborate.

Diekmann joined Springer in 1985 and worked for Bild and its Sunday edition, as well as the company’s B.Z. and Welt am Sonntag newspapers. He was Bild editor-in-chief from 2001 to 2015, and for the past year has overseen the Bild group’s newspaper and website editors as its publisher.