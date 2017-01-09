STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Longtime Stanford women’s volleyball coach John Dunning announced his retirement Monday, less than a month after the Cardinal captured the NCAA title with a win against Texas.

Inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011, Dunning never missed the postseason in 32 years as a head coach, winning five national titles in all and three during his 16 years at Stanford – in 2001, ’04 and last year. He also coached the Pacific team to championships in 1985 and ’86, giving him the second-most titles in the history of NCAA Division I.

The Cardinal won eight conference championships under Dunning, who owns an 888-185 career record and 451-83 at Stanford. He and Penn State’s Russ Rose are the only coaches to lead 10 teams to the NCAA final match.