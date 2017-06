What, did you think the original “ZO2” sneaker would be the only offering from the Big Baller Brand?

Even though fans who pre-ordered Lonzo Ball’s first signature shoe won’t receive their footwear until November, the former UCLA standout and his brand released a second colorway of the sneaker just as soon as the Los Angeles Lakers made Ball the No. 2 overall pick the 2017 NBA Draft.

USA TODAY Sports