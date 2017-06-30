Look Good, Play Good: Mike Trout unveils new signature shoe; how does it stack up against previous versions?

In case you haven’t noticed, sportswear has seriously blurred the lines between performance and fashion in recent years. It’s why NBA teams have silly jerseys with sleeves and it’s now ok to wear Jordans with a suit – it’s not really but to each there own.

As the stylish guy in the office – at least that’s what my co-workers tell me, and most times without a snicker or joke accompanying the comment – on the release day of the fourth installment of Mike Trout’s signature shoe by Nike, I figured why not take a look at the hits and fashion faux pas from the best player in baseball’s line of shoes.

So lace up and let’s go: