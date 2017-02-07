Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Brad Keselowski in 2017

Brad Keselowski is set to start his eighth full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
After an up-and-down 2016 season, the 2012 champion will be hungrier than ever to earn a second title.
Here are Keselowski’s five keys to success for 2017:
Win the Daytona 500
Keselowski has proven he’s one of the strongest drivers on restrictor-plate tracks.
Last year, he won at Talladega in the spring and Daytona in July. But, he’s never been able to get it done in the Great American Race.
Joey Logano gave Roger Penske his second Daytona 500 victory in 2015, and Keselowski has full potential to make it No. 3 for “The Captain” in 2017.
Start season strong
In 2016, Keselowski won the third race of the year at Las Vegas to earn a spot in the playoffs early, but failed to finish in the top five in five out of the next six races.
If Keselowski can win right away and ride that wave of momentum through the early part of the season, he and the No. 2 team are going to be collecting a whole bunch of crucial points toward this season’s playoffs.
Be consistent
Last year, Keselowski finished outside of the top 15 on nine occasions. What hurt his championship chances were that two of those were back-to-back 38th-place finishes at Kansas and Talladega in the playoffs.
If he gets that number down even lower in 2017, watch out.
Rekindle magic with crew chief
It wasn’t too long ago that Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe were on their way to being NASCAR’s next power duo, following in the footsteps of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.
The pair know how to win a championship together, doing so in 2012. If they can continue to build on their chemistry, Keselowski and Wolfe will be dangerous with a new race format and points system in 2017.
Minimize mistakes in playoffs
It’s not a sure bet that any driver will make the playoffs, especially with NASCAR’s new modifications, but you shouldn’t bet against Keselowski to make it in.
Keselowski started the 2016 playoffs out strong, earning four straight top-10 finishes, but as stated above, a crash at Kansas and a blown engine at Talladega knocked him right out of title contention.
If he can change that bad luck in 2017, a second championship could very well be in his future.
