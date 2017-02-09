Looking ahead: 5 keys to success for Chase Elliott in 2017

The pressure was on for Chase Elliott as a rookie to fill the shoes of four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon in the No. 24 and live up to a prestigious last name. At the season’s end, he did a good job of both.

With a spot in the playoffs, 10 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, Elliott posted one of the strongest rookie seasons in recent history.

Check out what Elliott has to do in 2017 to improve on his rookie success:

Getty Images Jared C. Tilton