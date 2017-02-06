Looking Back At Some of Saints Best 1st Round Picks

The New Orleans Saints have, in their 50 years as an organization, made their share of strong draft picks. In this series I’ll be taking a look through the history books. I’ll analyze some of the best picks the Saints have made. This article will cover the first round.

From 1967 to 2016, the New Orleans Saints have made a total of, believe it or not… 49 first round selections. The selections have ranged from complete failures to unparalleled successes.

The first Saint I take a look has arguably put together the most successful professional career of any first round selection by the Saints. Or ,at least, he’s most had his success most recognized by the National Football League.

(In case you didn’t know, this is myself with New Orleans Saint great Willie Roaf a few weeks ago.)

Willie Roaf

Willie Loaf played out his college career with Louisiana Tech University from 1989 – 1992, just a few hours away from New Orleans for those who didn’t know. The Saints drafted Roaf with the 8th selection in the 1993 NFL Draft. Willie ended up serving the Saints as a Left Tackle from 1993 – 2001. In those eight years, not only did Roaf attend seven Pro Bowls with the Saints but was also a part of TWO All-Decade Teams. The 1990s and 2000s.

Roaf had accolades that few can rival. But he was so much more than the awards that he earned.

Roaf had the privilege, and unfortunately the daunting task, of guarding the “blind side” in New Orleans. Quarterbacks generally throw right handed, therefore turning their bodies to the right, making their left side the “blind side”. And while, during that time, the Saints’ quarterbacks weren’t always a consistent bunch, Roaf had to be. He was a solidifying force for quite some time despite lingering injuries throughout his career. Willie Roaf ended up being one of the most consistent, reliable offensive linemen during that time in the NFL.

Roaf was considered a stone cold pillar for nine seasons with the Saints. He will forever go down as one of the best first round selections for the New Orleans Saints. In the end Roaf’s success and contributions for the Saints were recognized, by the NFL committee presenting Roaf with the ultimate privilege: a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The next Saint I take a look at made profound impacts on people both on and off the field.

Will Smith

The legacy that is Will Smith will always be recognized as phenomenal. Like few players in NFL history, Smith made positive impacts both on and off the field in New Orleans. Whether it was Smith’s upbeat character lifting athlete’s spirits when they needed it most, or his passion and focus applying pressure for the Saints during the Super Bowl, Will Smith basically did it all.

Will Smith played and played well for Ohio State before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 18th pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. In his 139 game career, Smith recorded 459 tackles (326 solo), 67.5 sacks, 25 passes defended against, 20 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, and, to top it all off, a safety. During his career, besides his role in the Saints first Super Bowl, Smith attended one Pro Bowl during his career in 2006. He also led Ohio State to the BCS National Championship in 2002, and was named a first team All-American in 2003.

Now granted, Smith’s legacy is from the impacts he made on the field. But achievements don’t show on both sides of the coin. For instance, at the very minimum, Smith averaged 3 sacks every season while playing in New Orleans on top of averaging at least 35 tackles per season. This is just one of the many examples of how Will Smith provided for the Saints on the field.

But when it came to needing a voice for the Saints defense, Will Smith Brought even more to the table.

Whether or not it was the locker room in between games, or simply off the field, Will Smith was the ‘light at the end of the tunnel” for the Saints when the team needed it most. Smith was here, to not only make an impact on the field in terms of generating sacks, or applying most needed pressure on the line, he was also able to silence the doubt, lift the general spirits and just overall be that consensus leader for the Saints defense.

Smith was born in Queens New York. He and his sister were raised by his grandmother, Nancy Smith, in Utica, New York. His grandmother raised him to be a committed, focused young man who played sports. But she also raised him a sweetheart who had his head on straight.

I personally must give thanks to Will Smith, because he’s the reason to this day why my family are Saints fans.

My grandmother who lives in Little Falls, only miles away from Utica, New York followed Smith’s career very closely as he drew positive attention to himself growing up. I remember to this day my grandmother calling my father, telling him all about this local kid getting praise form just about everyone for his football skills. Up here in Central New York, (where I live), it’s pretty rare to have a local kid make it big for his town, and it personally intrigued my family so we decided we would follow this kid, Will Smith’s career. My family followed his career through college (Ohio State), and up to the point where he was drafted by the Saints, which was the team we’d ultimately become a fan of because of Smith.

The next Saint I take a look at was arguably the best quarterback before Drew Brees.

Archie Manning

It is pretty clear that before the New Orleans Saints acquired Drew Brees their quarterbacks hadn’t exactly been stellar throughout the team’s history.

Now, granted Archie Manning wasn’t a perfect quarterback. Bu he was clearly talented, who earned and absolutely deserves recognition among the teams’ better first round selections. Beyond being the father of football quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, back when Archie played he was in a league of his own.

Archie Manning was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the second selection of the 1971 NFL Draft. His 134 games with New Orleans featured not only 21,734 yards, but 115 touchdowns. With New Orleans, Archie went to the Pro Bowl in two consecutive years, (1978, 1979). He also was the NFC Offensive Player of the Year in 1978.

Archie Manning deserves to be on this list because he not only commanded the huddle, but played well when he needed to. He played with the players he had around him, and at times gave his team the opportunity to win.

Despite playing for a team with a poor record at the time, Archie was recognized throughout the league as one of the league’s better quarterbacks. He is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated quarterback in NFL history. His legacy was overshadowed by the Saints’ overall poor performances. Manning was well respected throughout the league and among Saints fans. He deserves the recognition as one of the Saints better first round selections.

The next athlete I take a look at was certainly a player like no other. This athlete was composed of skills that gave the Saints offense an edge that was never before seen.

Deuce McAllister

Deuce McAllister was like nothing the Saints had seen before. Even his path for the running back to joining the Big Easy was unorthodox. After the Saints created a running back void by trading Ricky Williams to the Miami Dolphins in 2002, it became quite clear that someone was going to need to step up, or be brought in to help the Saints. Deuce McAllister was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 23rd pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. The pick forever changed the franchise offensively.

Although I didn’t personally get an opportunity too witness the greatness that was Deuce McAllister, no Saints fan could miss the impact that Deuce had on the team.

He served his time in New Orleans from 2001 to 2008. In his 1,429 attempts running the ball Deuce ran for 6,096 yards, in only 97 games surprisingly. But the greatest thing Deuce provided was not only his ability to run the ball, but his ability to catch passes out of the back field. With the Saints Deuce had 234 receptions for 1,720 yards on top of his impressive running performance throughout his career. When it came down to it, if your team wanted versatility, athleticism, and a player who is consistently reliable, you must have wanted Deuce McAllister.

Needless to say Deuce McAllister’s stats were impressive. But his impact was much greater than the numbers he produced on the field.

There was so much more than what met the surface when it came down to Deuce McAllister in New Orleans. He was powerful but he was also determined. He knew his team was counting on him and simply wasn’t going to let them down when the game mattered most. If you looked at his highlights against any team, you’d notice how it almost felt as if Deuce could be relied on come any situation. To this day balanced powerful offences rely on a keen mixture of utilizing their quarterback and running back. During games for the Saints it came down to having to rely on Deuce. For a lack of better term, they put the offense on his shoulders. And Deuce handled it well, to say the least.

It goes without saying that running the ball provides an endless amount of packages for an offense. But it provides more than what an average fan would expect. From picking up blitzes, to helping in blocking, to even simply disguising plays. Running backs are essential tools that aren’t always given credit for in this day and age. At the end of the day, running backs will continue to help keep offenses thriving. In Deuce’s case, he helped New Orleans flourish.

People alike will agree, it certainly helped New Orleans in having a physically gifted back in Deuce McAllister. To have had a running back not only take pressure off of the quarterback but helps keep opposing defenses guessing. To have just an athletic, versatile freak of nature on your side is reassuring on so many levels.

Deuce ended his career in New Orleans as the Saints All-Time Leading Rusher, in regards to attempts, yards, and touchdowns.

To this day Deuce’s number #26 is unavailable to be worn. The number will forever belong to him. When you take a look at the legacy Deuce left burried in that number. What a phenomenal career. Although it was short lived from injuries, if you remember Deuce McAllister, you’d remember success.

We give thanks to these athletes, providing the Saints franchise with memories and history of plenty over the years.

