After being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 draft, Antetokounmpo played with the Greek under-20 team that summer. In 2014, though, Antetokounmpo played in four of Milwaukee’s five summer games and led the Bucks’ contingent with a 17.0 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks (oh, and 4.5 turnovers) over 32.9 minutes. We’d say this was a glimpse of things to come, but he was barely scratching the surface.

