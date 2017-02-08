Lopez slams PC heckler

George Lopez lashed out at one unlucky audience member.

At a live show held in Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, the 55-year-old comedian made a joke that didn’t sit well with one viewer.

“There are only two rules in the Latino family,” remarked Lopez. “Don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

In a very NSFW video posted by TMZ, a woman in the audience, who seemed offended by the racially-fueled joke, gave Lopez the middle finger, sparking him to deliver a stern rant at the outspoken heckler.

“Sit your f—king a— down! Sit your f—king a— down! I’m talking b—h,” said Lopez, while the audience cheered. “You paid to see a show, sit you’re a– down. You can’t take a joke, then you’re in the wrong motherf—king place. Sit your a— down or get the f—k out of here.”

However, he didn’t stop there before eventually kicking the unidentified woman out of the venue.

“I’ll give you two choices: Shut the f—k [up] or get the f—k out,” said Lopez. “I’ll tell you what, I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f—k out of here. I’ll make the choice for you, bye. You can’t take a joke you’re in the wrong motherf—king place. Bye.”

“Four seats just opened up front,” he added.

A rep for Lopez did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.