Lorenzo Alexander Named 2017 Pro Bowl Defensive MVP

Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was named the Pro Bowl’s Defensive MVP after a spectacular showing all night long.

The Buffalo Bills were represented well at the Pro Bowl with five players suiting up. Throughout the whole game, there was almost always at least two Bills’ players on the field at once. It was a solid night from a group of guys that worked hard to get there.

One man in particular was out there on almost every play. He was a player that wasn’t even expected to have a starting role when training camp began. A player that wasn’t supposed to lead the league in sacks most of the year and finish third in that category. A player that wasn’t expected to play in the Pro Bowl.

That player, who of course is Lorenzo Alexander, not only played in the Pro Bowl, but was named the defensive MVP at the end of the game.

He played a consistent game throughout and finished with a total of 9 tackles (8 solo). His highlight play came with the NFC offense in their two-minute drill. Alexander was in the right place at the right time after Jimmy Graham mishandled a pass.

Lorenzo ended up grabbing the tip for an interception and returned it nearly 20 yards before flipping it to Aqib Talib, who would almost return it for a TD. Here’s a look at the play:

Here’s a look at Alexander’s full highlights from the game:

Have a night, Lorenzo Alexander! And a big congratulations to Travis Kelce (Offensive MVP), who finished with 36 yards and a TD.

Alexander caps off his first season with the Buffalo Bills on a perfect note. Set to become a free agent this season, he is most likely being viewed as a top priority to bring back. Whether it’s for a starting role or depth role, he is a big asset to this team.

It’s also important to note that Stephon Gilmore and Zach Brown, who are both free agents, also had good showings at the Pro Bowl. Gilmore intercepted Drew Brees in the second quarter and Zach Brown had the second-most tackles for the AFC behind Lorenzo. Brown also facilitated a fourth-down stop with the NFC on the 1-yard line.

Looking forward to see if these performances play any factor into the decision to keep them or not. We shall find out soon.

What was your favorite moment from the Pro Bowl? Leave your comments below!

