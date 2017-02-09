Los Angeles Angels: Did C.J. Wilson actually say that he is retiring

The Los Angeles Angels have been dealing with the drama surrounding their former All-Star pitcher. Now it appears that he’s stepping away from baseball altogether.

The Los Angeles Angels parted ways with All-Star pitcher C.J. Wilson at the end of this season. Wilson opted for free agency and hit the open market looking for teams that were interested. He was even looking into a throwing session during the month of February as first reported by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

However, all that appears to be out the window. Last evening, news broke that Wilson had announced his retirement via ABC-news 30. Located in Fresno California, which is now Wilson’s new home. The interview which was conducted by reporter Tommy Tran that he is going into racing full time. He also has bought some car dealerships in Northwest Fresno.

Keep this in mind, Wilson didn’t say he is retiring. There was no mention of the word retirement during the interview at all. Which makes you wonder what his intentions really are. If in fact, he is retiring from baseball, then we can all move on and enjoy our lives, as can he. However, you get the sense that Wilson loves drama.

What’s strange in all this is the nature of the interview. If you’re going to retire, why not announce it nationally. This seems more like a ploy for people to buy a car from him more than a retirement announcement.

The interview itself was done via a local news cast. Usually, when an All-Star pitcher announces his retirement, it’s done on a national scale. If you check his Twitter, there’s again no mention of his retirement from baseball.

Wilson is twisting words and saying all the right things during this interview. He appears happy and ready to begin racing full-time. However, without an official retirement announcement, he still has the option of playing baseball.

Wilson is a clever guy, who clearly has had decent media coaching. He knows that if he says he’s retiring, teams will stop calling. However, if he just focuses on racing full time, there’s still wiggle room for Wilson to land a roster spot.

