Los Angeles Chargers: Team will revert back to a 4-3 defense next year

The Los Angeles Chargers will use a 4-3 defensive scheme in 2017 after several years being a 3-4 team. That was one of the interesting points that came up during an interview between Ricky Henne of the team’s official website and new Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

The Chargers will have a new look on the defensive side of the ball after moving on from John Pagano, who had been the team’s defensive coordinator since the 2012 season.

Henne asked Bradley about sticking to a 3-4 or transforming the defense back to a 4-3 scheme, to which Bradley replied “I think most people would categorize us as a 4-3 with just enough elements of a 3-4.”

Bradley struggled in four seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, prior to the that, he was the architect of one of the best defenses the league has ever seen with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, fans hope that he can bring that same approach to Los Angeles.

“We believe in simplicity. Now, simplicity doesn’t mean easy. We just want to create a defense that allows players to come in here, play early and play fast. So it’s play hard, play fast, play smart and play together. Now, we have a lot of work to do to get to that point. But that’s what we are hoping for. That’s going to be our style. We’ve got some work to do before we get on the field for OTAs, but I’m really excited about how it’s all coming together”, said Bradley.

Bradley should be able to get creative with versatile players such as Jatavis Brown and Melvin Ingram (should the team re-sign him), but the potential will be there for Joey Bosa to become the best defensive player in the entire NFL. And that’s not an overstatement.

More from Bolt Beat

However, Chargers fans might be most excited about what can become of the secondary. With a healthy Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward—who turned in a terrific 2016 season—on the corners, the Chargers may be an elite safety away from having one of the league’s best defensive backfields.

Bradley had the Legion of Boom in Seattle with Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas and there is no doubt he has visions of doing the same with these Chargers.

Click here to read Bradley’s full Q&A with Henne.

This article originally appeared on