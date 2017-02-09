Los Angeles Kings Getting Career Season From Alec Martinez

So much has been made of individual underachievement this season throughout the roster, but it’s important to highlight players on the Los Angeles Kings who have exceeded expectations thus far. One of those guys is Alec Martinez.

Peter Budaj garners most of the attention in this category, and deservedly so. What he has done during the absence of Jonathan Quick is remarkable, especially considering his original position on the depth chart as this season started.

Having said that, Martinez has made his own impressive leaps this season. Through 54 appearances, he has 7 goals and 20 assists for 27 points.

Any team will take a point every other game from a blueliner. While key players like Anze Kopitar, Marian Gaborik, and Jake Muzzin have lower point totals than usual, Martinez is in the midst of a career year.

He scored 31 points in 78 games last season, which represented a personal best. He’s on pace to far exceed that output this season.

He’s tied for 20th among NHL defensemen in points this season, and is tied for 4th among that same group with 3 game winning goals. In the other zone, Martinez ranks 10th in the NHL in blocked shots.

Only Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty have more Offensive Point Shares on the Kings this season than Martinez, and only Doughty, Budaj, and Carter have more Total Point Shares than Martinez.

He’s a solid passer and a smooth skater. It’s easy to be overshadowed when reigning Norris Trophy winner Doughty is anchoring a defensive unit, but Martinez has proven to be such a steady producer.

There are certain traits in players that you just can’t teach, one of the major ones being the knack for elevating performance at the most opportune moments.

This is the guy who scored that overtime goal in game 7 of the 2014 Western Conference Finals to send the Kings to the Cup, and then scored the Cup clinching goal in that game 5 double overtime.

Each are the type of goal that will earn you free drinks during nights out in Los Angeles forever, and he scored two of them.

While we might lament on some of the disappointments this season has brought, we should also remember to cherish the positives.

Martinez has taken that next step forward, and as the Kings remain in contention for a playoff spot, his performance to date deserves recognition.

