Los Angeles Kings to Face Stars After Plane Malfunction

The Los Angeles Kings are getting ready to face a team that might be a little spooked from a terrifying traveling experience.

The Dallas Stars played the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis on January 7. They lost 4-3, but despite how competitive the typical professional athlete is, the loss isn’t the lingering turmoil I’m alluding to.

The Stars were flying out of St. Louis Downtown Airport on Sunday morning at 11:52 a.m. en route to Los Angeles to play the Kings on Monday.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, smoke started coming from the cockpit soon after takeoff. The plane had to turn around after 5 minutes in the air and make an emergency landing.

Nobody was hurt, and the airport fire chief believes that while there was no fire, the smoke might have come from an electrical malfunction.

A horrific catastrophe was thankfully avoided, and it evokes painful memories of the last time the hockey community was devastated by a plane disaster.

On September 7, 2011, the plane carrying members of the KHL team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl crashed on the way to Minsk, Belarus, killing 44 passengers and crew members.

One of those players was Pavol Demitra, who spent the 2005-2006 season with the Kings and tallied 62 points in 58 games during his lone season in Los Angeles.

Demitra was one of my favorite players, and it’s hard not to get emotional when viewing highlights of his playing days.

Yes they’re great athletes, but all these players are human beings first and foremost. They all have friends and family who love them, and I can’t imagine the heartache that those close to the victims of crashes like that have to go through.

This could have been an unspeakable tragedy, and it’s a powerful reminder that hockey is really just a game. There are far more important things. Whoever wins on Monday, let’s just be thankful that the Dallas plane was able to land safely.

