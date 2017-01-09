Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Dallas Stars tonight after airplane issues caused some drama over the weekend.

The Stars had to make an emergency landing after taking off from St. Louis following their game with the Blues.

Smoke was coming from the cockpit, and while the plane landed safely and nobody was hurt, it still sounds absolutely terrifying. The important thing is that everybody is okay.

There’s probably a “falling Stars” joke in here somewhere, but I’ll ignore the obvious allusions to what has been a plummeting season for the Stars thus far.

They were the top scoring team in the NHL last season, but this year they haven’t looked as impressive. As a team, they scored 265 goals last season, which was 17 more than the second place squad.

This season, they have 103 goals through 40 games, and are tied for 18th in the NHL with 2.58 goals per game.

Lighting the lamp was always the strength of this team. They give up the 3rd most goals per game this season at 3.03, which is an increase from their 2.78 last year that ranked tied for 11th in the NHL.

The Stars are currently 4 points out of the wildcard in the Western Conference behind the Kings, so a win tonight would certainly help their cause.

Dallas is in the midst of a 3 game losing streak, while the Kings are coming off a come from behind win against the Minnesota Wild this past weekend.

Tanner Pearson netted the game winning goal in overtime, which was his second overtime winner in the past 3 games. He ranks 2nd on the team with 11 goals, behind Jeff Carter’s 22 goals.

Tyler Seguin has 39 points in 40 games for the Stars this season. Jamie Benn ranks 2nd on the squad with 34 points, but is expected to miss this game with a foot injury. He hasn’t played since December 31.

The puck drops at 7:30 PM Pacific Time. The Kings will look to get the second win of their 7 game home stand in their third opportunity.

More from Rink Royalty

This article originally appeared on