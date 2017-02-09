Los Angeles Kings Will Proceed Slowly With a Bob Miller Return

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the situation with Bob Miller and the Los Angeles Kings, but at least there now appears to be a glint of clarity.

Miller suffered a mild stroke about a week and a half ago, and everybody who’s a fan of hockey has been really concerned with not only his physical condition, but status as a broadcaster going forward.

The Los Angeles Times has an encouraging story on this matter. Miller himself said that there’s no timetable for his return, but there’s reports that he’s going to meet with the team next week to discuss his eventual comeback.

Miller is expected to also meet with doctors next week for further examination. He missed a large portion of last season after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery aside from these more recent complications.

Initially I feared the worst, but it really sounds as though he hasn’t called his final Kings game. Of course his long term health is paramount, but if he feels well enough to continue doing play-by-play on any type of schedule, that’s fantastic.

Somebody as skilled and experienced at their craft as Miller undoubtedly has a passion for what they do.

Lost in all the concern for his physical well being is the fact that this impediment has kept him away from what he loves to do, which itself is emotionally draining.

Speculation runs rampant until objective facts are put forward. It’s encouraging that Miller has gotten to the point that he’s even considering getting back in the booth, and this upcoming meeting between him and the team is welcome news.

It sounds like all is going about as well as to be expected. The most important thing is that he’s out of the hospital and in good spirits.

Continuing his career as a play-by-play announcer is an added bonus, and considering how important he is to this franchise, we’re all going to be rooting for him if he does decide he wants to keep entertaining us with his verbal prose.

