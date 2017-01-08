Los Angeles Lakers: 5 Midseason Takeaways

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-26 in Luke Walton‘s first season as head coach. Here are five midseason takeaways as they approach the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t fared too poorly since Kobe Bryant‘s retirement. They are experiencing a developmental season (unless you’re Nick Young) and that’s allowed for the young core to grow as a unit. Granted, they have lost four straight road games, but there’s still hope. They trail the Portland Trail Blazers by just three games for the eighth playoff spot.

The Lakers are just about in the middle of the pack in points per game (105.2) this season at 17th. They set a season-high in points in their 127-100 victory over Miami on Jan. 6. They are 5-0 when scoring 120 points or more as team. But defensively, they’re still missing a few pieces on the roster to contend in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is 8-16 when facing teams with a record of .500 or better. However, they are 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game. They have won four of their last 18 games.

On the bright side, five different Los Angeles Lakers players are averaging double figures in scoring. Three of them are in the starting lineup. The bench has been the biggest asset this season as well, scoring 49.2 points per game to rank first in the NBA.

As we approach the All-Star break, here are five midseason takeaways for the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. The Lakers bench is their best asset

Led by Lou Williams, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Tarik Black and Thomas Robinson, the Lakers’ reserve unit has been their greatest asset. The bench is averaging 49.2 points, 19.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 4.3 steals per game. It ranks first in points per game, third in rebounds per game, sixth in assists and first in steals per game this season.

Guard Lou Williams leads the team with 18.1 points per game and ties for second on the team with 1.2 steals per game off the bench. Williams is making a case for Sixth Man of the Year in 2017. He is second among bench players in points per game so far.

Reserve point guard Jordan Clarkson leads the team in steals at 1.3 per game. Nance Jr. has 1.2 steals per game as well his fair share of poster dunks off the bench. Maybe we’ll see him in the Slam Dunk Contest?

Nance Jr. is also averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 22.4 minutes of work. He is shooting 58.4 percent from the floor but he is out up to four weeks due to a bruised knee. Black is averaging 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds and Robinson is averaging 4.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. They are averaging a 27 minutes per game combined.

Despite their record, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t in the worst shape in the league. If anything, they have one of the best benches in the NBA.

4. Brandon Ingram showing flashes of potential

Brandon Ingram is still developing his game in his rookie season with the Lakers. Ingram was the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft this past offseason. He is seeing the floor quite a bit in his first season as a pro basketball player, playing 27.6 minutes per game.

Ingram is sixth among rookies in points per game (7.7), fifth in rebounds per game (4.1) and ninth in assists per game (2.0). He is still looking to become a more efficient shooter, shooting 36 percent from the floor overall and 25 percent from the three-point line.

One of the more aggressive games of Brandon Ingram’s young career – 17 PTS on 9 shots, 5 FTAs. Shows flashes, searching for consistency. pic.twitter.com/GsEQowRjGV — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) January 7, 2017

In the Lakers’ most recent victory 127-100 over the Miami Heat, Ingram played well. He shot 6-for-9 from the floor in 28 minutes, scoring 17 points with six rebounds and four assists. He also shot 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

Ingram is showing flashes of superstar potential but only time will tell with him. After all, he is only 19 years old. Maybe it’s time to put him in the starting lineup and see how he responds.

3. Julius Randle is stepping up for the Lakers

Power forward Julius Randle is looking good in his third NBA season. He is averaging 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 29.5 minutes of work in 2016-17.

Randle has 10 double-doubles and two triple-doubles in 35 starts so far. He had 34 double-doubles and one triple-double last season. He’s still learning to play at a consistent rate.

The third-year big man scored 19 points and had 11 assists and 14 rebounds in the team’s 116-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 3. Randle shot 9-for-15 from the field while leading the team in assists for the game.

He is shooting 49.9 percent from the floor on the year, much improved from a season ago. The Lakers just need Randle to stay healthy. He’s already missed five games this season due to a right hand laceration he suffered in practice. He missed the 2014-15 season after breaking his right tibia in the first game of his rookie year.

If Randle can remain healthy and continue to be an offensive focal point, the Lakers could turn him into a superstar in the near future.

2. Ball movement and less turnovers is key to the Lakers’ success

The Lakers’ guards aren’t playing poorly. Point guard D’Angelo Russell is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Shooting guard Nick Young is shooting 53.6 percent from the three-point line in the Lakers’ last 10 games.

But Los Angeles is 26th in the league in assists per game (20.6). When registering under 20 assists as a team, the Lakers are 4-16 this year. They could also look to improve their play on the road. They are 5-16 this season and averaging 19.6 assists per game.

The Lakers are 24th in the league in turnovers per game at 15.4. Randle and Russell lead the team with 2.7 each. Lou Williams averages 2.2 per game and Jordan Clarkson is at 1.9 per contest.

Ball movement leads to more efficient shots. In all their wins, they are averaging 23.3 assists this season. In their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 3, they made 17-of-33 three-pointer (51.5 percent). Russell and Young made six three-pointers apiece while Randle racked up 11 assists.

The Los Angeles Lakers registered 34 assists as a team in the game, and their season-high so far is 36. The potential is there, they just need it more consistently.

1. The Lakers need another All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are rebuilding, which means there is still work to be done. They’re still searching for another All-Star, but with this current mix, they could see the playoffs.

Overall, the Lakers offense ranks 17th in the league in points per game (105.2). Center Timofey Mozgov is averaging just 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game since signing a four-year, $64 million deal in the offseason. The 30-year-old center hasn’t been the interior presence they thought he would be when they signed him.

Right now, head coach Luke Walton is still searching for their first option on offense. With the NBA’s changing landscape, the three-point shot is more valuable now. Los Angeles is 14th in both three-pointers attempted (26.0) and three-pointers made (9.3) in the NBA. They shoot 35.7 percent as a team, 15th in the league.

As they are currently in the middle of the pack, they’ll need to look for another All-Star to get over the hump. Maybe exploring trade options for Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler should start happening.

More from Hoops Habit

This article originally appeared on