Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz Preview and Prediction

Coming off of a Christmas day win against the Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz, who have lost their last three games.

The Utah Jazz have given the Los Angeles Lakers a run for their money this season. In their two meetings this season, Utah has won by less than ten. In their last meeting with the Jazz, the Lakers attempted to rally back from a 19-point deficit behind Lou Williams’ 38 points, but came up just short.

Tonight, however, Utah will be without their starting point guard George Hill. Hill is in the middle of a productive season with the Utah Jazz, averaging 20 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is also flirting with a 50/40/90 club membership, shooting 53.4 percent from the field, 45.6 percent from 3 and 88.4 percent from the charity stripe. Hill led all scorers with 23 points when the Jazz beat the Lakers 96-89 on Oct. 28.

Utah will have their leading man, Gordon Hayward, tonight against Los Angeles. Hawyard has had to do some heavy lifting without Hill in the starting lineup. In Utah’s loss to the Toronto Raptors last Friday, hill played 38 minutes. Just two days before that, he had played 40 minutes in Sacramento. Hopefully he leaves his legs at home tonight.

Here’s where to catch all of tonight’s action:

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Arena: STAPLES Center

TV Info: TWC Sportsnet, NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Radio: Here

Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. – Knee (Out)

Utah Jazz: Dante Exum – Knee (Out), George Hill – Toe (Out), Alec Burks – Ankle (Out)

Prediction

If there’s one thing neither of these teams have tonight, it’s depth at the guard positions. Utah will be without their starting point guard, George Hill, and two rotation guards in Dante Exum and Alec Burks. Rodney Hood and Shelvin Mack will have to pick up the slack for their injured teammates.

Los Angeles isn’t deep at the guard positions because–well–they’re not. Even with a fully healthy squad, there is only one completely capable guard to back up each spot. Luckily, the Lakers will have their usual guys in the backcourt. The front court is where they’re going to need help.

The Jazz have this French guy on their team that is pretty good at clogging the paint. Rudy Gobert AKA “The Stifle Tower” is second in the NBA in blocks per game (2.6) and fifth in the league in rebounds per game (11.9). The Lakers are going to have to contain him if they want an advantage on the boards.

To be frank, it’s going to tough for the Lakers to get a win tonight. When healthy, the Jazz are one of the best teams in the league. They have shooting, shot blocking and capable players coming off of the bench. This isn’t a team they can let get away from the early, as they found out in their last meeting.

If the Lakers can play smart team defense, there’s a chance they upset the No. 7 Jazz. If not, it’s going to be a long 48 minutes in LA.

Los Angeles Lakers 96 103

