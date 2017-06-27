Los Angeles Rams: Who is the go-to receiver in 2017?

The Los Angeles Rams need their play-makers to step up in 2017 and that all starts with a rookie receiver from Eastern Washington.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Los Angeles Rams offense was terrible in 2016. You can chalk a lot of that terribleness up to the team’s poor offensive line play last season, but it wasn’t all their fault. Todd Gurley must be better, Jared Goff must be better, and the receivers must be much better in 2017.

That being said, when the game is on the line who is the go-to receiver for the Rams this upcoming season?

I believe that Los Angeles’ most reliable receiver in 2017 is actually going to be a rookie. That’s right, 6-2 Cooper Kupp is going to be a big-time play-maker for the Rams and Jared Goff this season. Yes, he is coming from Eastern Washington where he didn’t always go up against the best competition. However, when given the opportunity, Kupp excelled against high-level talent.

More from NFL Spin Zone

Take a look at this quote from Mike Mayock on Kupp’s NFL Draft profile on the league’s official website:

“He’s an advanced route-runner. I love his hands and his edge. Very average speed. His three-cone was one of the best of the combine, meaning he can get in and out of breaks. Against two Pac-12 teams, he caught the ball 27 times with six touchdowns, so don’t give the ‘level of competition’ with Kupp.”

Just go and watch this kid’s highlights on YouTube — he reminds me of a young Jordy Nelson. Kupp isn’t the fastest guy in the league, but he runs great routes and has phenomenal hands. This was a brilliant draft pick by the front office.

While Robert Woods and Tavon Austin will get their fair share of touches throughout the season, the rookie from Eastern Washington provides Jared Goff with his biggest receiving target and the most capable 1,000 yard receiver on the roster.

Let’s be honest here, Austin is much better playing in the slot and returning kicks for Los Angeles.

The addition of Cooper Kupp will help the Rams offense immediately in 2017 and will give them a Jordy Nelson-like presence at the receiver position for many years to come.

This article originally appeared on