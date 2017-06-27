Los Angeles Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passed out passenger, police say

An Uber driver in Los Angeles is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who passed out in his vehicle after he picked her up, and police believe there may be other victims.

Alaric Spence, 46, was arrested Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman who he had picked up about 3 a.m. that morning in downtown Los Angeles, Fox 11 reported. The woman, 24, passed out in the backseat of the vehicle possibly from alcohol intoxication.

MISSING UBER DRIVER: REMAINS FOUND IN CALIFORNIA WAREHOUSE MAY BE LINKED

Spence then carried the woman into a motel room on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood and sexually assaulted her, LAPD said. She woke up unaware of where she was or even how she got there. He was nowhere to be found.

Spence was arrested late Friday and being held on a $1 million bail, the LAPD announced on Monday.

Family Of Slain Chicago Area Uber Driver Sues Walmart

Authorities are investigating whether Spence assaulted other people. He has been a driver for the ride sharing app for the last six months and has prior drug-related convictions, according to Fox 11.

“To do something that brazen … in my investigators’ and my opinion … we believe it is something he has done before …” Capt. William Hayes told reporters.

Investigators released photos of Spence and his vehicle — a 2015 silver Nissan Sentra with the license plate number 7XUX293.

Click here for more from Fox 11 Los Angeles.