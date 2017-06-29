Two dogs lost in the U.K. found their way back home after their owners cooked their favorite food, sausages, near the spot where they vanished.

Lost dogs return home after owners cook sausages near where they went missinghttps://t.co/QVPS5V996U — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 28, 2017

The two miniature schnauzers, Charlie, 7, and Theo, 15 months, went missing on June 16 while being walked near Cumbria, The Telegraph reported.

The owners, Liz and Graham Hampson, said their son, John, was walking the father-and-son dogs when the fog got thick, making it difficult to see. John called his parents to let them know the canines had disappeared.

CHILLING CONFESSIONS OF UK’S YOUNGEST DOUBLE KILLERS, KIM EDWARDS AND LUCAS MARKHAM, REVEALED

“It was a horrible phone call,” Liz Hampson told the newspaper. “We called our family and messaged friends and put out an appeal for people to look out for them on Facebook and Twitter.”

The couple started a search for the two missing pooches which gathered more than 120 people. The search started to look grim after 96 hours of no luck when the Hampson’s decided to cook sausages near the location where the canines were last spotted.

2 lost dogs return home when owners cook sausages at site of disappearance:https://t.co/CxCxs1SH3g pic.twitter.com/n3uR1vOQit — David Nelson (@DavidNelsonNews) June 28, 2017

“They absolutely love sausages,” Hampson said. “They have them every Sunday for breakfast, so if there was one food they were going to come back for, it was sausages.”

UK CHARGES 6 IN HILLSBOROUGH STADIUM TRAGEDY THAT KILLED 96

The trick worked and the two schnauzers followed the smell and were found.

“My husband ran up to the hill to grab them as I was just shaking and crying,” Hampson said. “I could not function.”

The couple joked that the two dogs had a father’s day weekend.

“And they’ve told us nothing about what happened, Hampson said. “I guess what goes on tour, stays on tour.”