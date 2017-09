Lottery winner accused of child sex assault freed from jail

A New Jersey man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot will be freed from jail while he awaits trial on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

A judge issued the ruling Monday during a detention hearing for 49-year-old Pedro Quezada.

Quezada will be electronically monitored and confined to his home except for traveling to see his lawyer and his financial adviser.

He was charged last week with sexual assault and child endangerment. His lawyer has said he’s being targeted.

The accuser is now 20. Court documents show she told authorities Quezada touched her breast, legs and other body parts when she was around 11 or 12. She says when she was around 13 or 14 he forced her to have sex after he bought her a flat iron for her hair.