Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: 1-On-1 With Daquan Bracey

We go 1-on-1 with Louisiana Tech Bulldogs freshman Daquan Bracey, who is becoming one of the best point guards in Conference USA

Louisiana Tech’s Daquan Bracey is one of the best point guards to come out of the class of 2016. Bracey ended his high school career with a monster game – 23 points and nine rebounds – over Mount Saint Joe to capture the MIAA championship for Saint Francis.

The biggest thing that stands out about Bracey’s game is his explosiveness to get to the basket. Yesterday, I was able to catch up with the freshman where opened up on why he chose Louisiana Tech last year and how he’s adjusted to the college level.

Bracey choose Louisiana Tech over schools like Dayton, Georgetown, Kansas State, Marquette, Massachusetts, and Towson. Why Louisiana Tech, though?

“A lot of stuff happened throughout the recruiting process and I just felt more comfortable with Louisiana Tech’s coaching staff at the time so I just jumped on it,” Bracey said.

Louisiana Tech is doing pretty well on the season so far with a 10-6 overall record. I asked Bracey if he thought Louisiana Tech could make a run in the tournament

“Absolutely, we just have to buy in and become better prepared for games as a team,” Bracey said.

Louisiana Tech is an impressive 8-2 at home, but also 1-4 on the road this season. Is the road record worrisome?

“Not at all,” Bracey said. “We are a young team with talent. We have a senior in Eric Marcee than you have two Juniors in Omar Sherman and Jacobi Boykins. Then, the rest of the team is filled with sophomores and freshmen.

“We are taking each game and learning from it. Myself personally I’m trying to learn every day and build trust with the coaching staff as a freshman so I can continue to be more and more comfortable on the floor…to early in the season to be getting down on ourselves we have to go back to the drawing board and get to work”

Daquan Bracey is a having pretty good season, leading the team with 5.5 assists, but I asked if there are things he still wants to improve with his game.

“Absolutely, I’m working on improving my jump shot so I can become more of a threat on the floor.”

Bracey also opened up on how Louisiana Tech has been for him and if it was what he expected when he decided to commit there.

“Yes, I’m starting, he said. “Coach is starting to trust me more and more and more on the basketball court. I just have to mature really fast”

Bracey’s goal is to “win Rookie of the year in the Conference and take my team to the tournament.”

Not only is Daquan Bracey in the running for Rookie of the year in his Conference, but his team is starting to heat up as the Tournament draws closer and closer. Louisiana Tech has won five of their last seven games.

