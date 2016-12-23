We take a look at the chances of Louisville basketball’s win over Kentucky helping Pitino get one of the nation’s top 2018 players.

We all know that Louisville basketball’s upset win over the Kentucky Wildcats will be something to cheer about for at least another year. However, could this win over the Cats bring the Cards one of the best 2018 prospects in the entire country?

The Cardinals were going to have many top recruits on hand to see college basketball’s greatest rivalry up close and personal against Kentucky.

At the top of their 2018 wish-list is a player from right in their backyard. According to 247 Sports, Romeo Langford is the 3rd best prospect in next year’s class and the top rated shooting guard.

It was going to be extremely important to impress Langford on Wednesday night and it looked like a former Ballard High School star caught his attention:

Romeo Langford on his first U of L-UK experience: “It was crazy. … (especially) when Quentin Snider was going off on Bam.” — Kyle Williams (@kwill_cj) December 23, 2016

In 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions, they have Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, and Indiana as the most likely destinations for Langford in 2018. The Blue Devils are currently the leading favorite, but could a great performance from Quentin Snider help Louisville land one of the nation’s best high school basketball players?

What I do know for sure, is that the Yum Center’s atmosphere couldn’t have been any better on Wednesday night. Even Jay Bilas and Jay Williams, who played at Duke, both agreed that this rivalry and that environment wouldn’t be paralleled.

There is something special when a local kid puts on a show against the so-called “Best recruits in America” in front of thousands of screaming fans and millions of viewers on TV.

If Langford is looking for big-time basketball, where he can become the star of a team, then Louisville is where it’s at. He could be one of the best players to ever put on a Cardinals uniform before it’s all said and done.

However, only time will tell if this UK vs. UofL game made a significant impression on Romeo Langford. Literally nothing could have gone better for the Cards on Wednesday night and they may have just gotten a win bigger than they could have ever imagined.

