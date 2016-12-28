Louisville Basketball: Important Information About The Virginia Game

We take a look at the most important information that you need to know about Louisville basketball’s game against Virginia.

Fresh off their huge upset win over the Kentucky Wildcats, the Louisville basketball team will be looking to take down a tough Virginia team on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have historically dominated the Cards, but Louisville may have a difference recipe this time around.

Louisville forced Kentucky to slow down the pace of play, which is exactly what Virginia tries to do as well. It will be interesting to see how the Cards do against a Virginia team that has the best defense that they have faced all season.

Regardless, beating Kentucky is all that really matters right?

Take a look at all of the important information for Louisville basketball’s game against Virginia, according to Kim Pemberton from Louisville’s athletic website:

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Site: KFC Yum! Center/Crum Court, Louisville, Ky. (22,000) (107-14 in 7th year)

Television: ESPN2 – Doug Sherman, play-by-play; Dick Vitale, analyst.

Radio: WHAS (840 AM) – Paul Rogers, play-by-play; Bob Valvano, analyst (Sirius channel 84, XM 84, Internet 84)

Series History: UofL trails 4-8 (3-4 in Louisville, 1-4 in Charlottesville)

Last Meeting: Virginia 68, UofL 46 (March 5, 2016 in Charlottesville, Va.)

If the Cards can get this win over the Cavaliers, then they are going to completely change the outlook of the 2016-2017 season. We have been pretty skeptical about what their ceiling is this year, but a second straight win over a top fifteen opponent could launch Louisville into the “elite-team” category.

While they do have their flaws, their aren’t many other teams in America that don’t. Louisville basketball can take another step towards March with a big win over Virginia on Wednesday night at home.

This article originally appeared on