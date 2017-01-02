Louisville Basketball: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Of The Week 9 AP Poll

We take a look at where Louisville basketball landed in the week 9 AP Poll and the good, the bad, and the ugly of the rankings.

The Louisville basketball team was able to avenge their tough loss to Virginia by beating Indiana, on the road, on Saturday afternoon. We obviously knew that the loss to the Cavaliers would hurt them in the rankings a little, but I honestly didn’t think they would drop three spots.

If you haven’t taken a look at the Associated Press’ AP Poll for this week, you can check it out on their official website here.

With that being said, there were some good things that came out of this poll, some bad, and some ugly. Let’s begin with the good that starts with the up-and-coming Creighton Blue Jays.

The Good: Keeping Creighton At #10

I wasn’t too sure how the Associated Press would treat the Blue Jays after they lost their first game of the season to #1 Villanova last weekend. Big East conference basketball teams tend to get dropped out of the top ten if they even lose one game, but it’s apparent that they did their homework on Creighton.

In all fairness to the Blue Jays and their fans, the loss to #1 Villanova is the only game that they were overpowered.

Creighton has already beaten Ole Miss, NC State, and Wisconsin this season. While those are all teams that Louisville could beat, we have to understand that those are big wins for a basketball program like Creighton.

The Bad: Only Moving Oregon Up Six Spots

The one thing I will never understand is keeping certain basketball programs inside the top fifteen because of their high-status in the college basketball world. Meaning, North Carolina already has three losses this season to Indiana, Kentucky, and Georgia Tech and yet, the Tar Heels are still ranked above the Oregon Ducks.

Let me remind you that Oregon is coming off a week where they beat #2 UCLA and and #22 USC. Please tell me this is a mistake that UNC is still ranked over the Ducks.

Not to mention, Oregon’s only two losses of the season were to Georgetown and #2 Baylor.

Coming off of two straight top 25 wins, the Oregon basketball team should have moved up a little further than 15.

The Ugly: Kentucky Jumping Over Louisville To Number Six

This was the most confusing move of the entire week 9 AP poll. I just don’t quite understand Louisville falling three spots after a home loss to #11 Virginia and a road win over Indiana, especially when the Cards handled the Wildcats at the end of December.

It’s almost as if Kentucky is getting the North Carolina treatment here.

Not to mention, while everyone else in college basketball played two games after Christmas break last week, Kentucky only played one and that was against Ole Miss.

Even though Louisville and Kentucky currently have the exact same record, apparently a 99-76 win over the Rebels proves that UK is the better team this week.

That is what we call, the furthest thing from the truth.

