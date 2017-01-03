Louisville Basketball: What Did Mike Brey Say About The Cards?

We take a look at what Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey had to say about the Irish’s upcoming game against the Louisville Basketball team.

The Louisville basketball team has a huge conference game coming up on Wednesday night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where the Cards will be looking for their first ACC win of the 2016-2017 season.

Just like the Cards, Notre Dame has a 12-2 record and looking to overcome Duke and North Carolina to win the ACC conference championship.

Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey had a few things to say about the Cardinals in an article from the Indy Star. Check them out below.

Mike Brey Speaking On Needing The Fans Help Against Louisville

Take a look at what Mike Brey had to say about needing the Notre Dame fans on Wednesday night, according to Laken Litman from the Indy Star:

“I’ll tell you one thing,” Brey said emphatically. “We need our fans. A 9 o’clock late game and the students not here is not an excuse. That’s not an excuse. We played Pitt the other day (over Christmas) break and it was rockin’ in that place. We’ve had success here against Louisville when the place has been rockin’. We don’t have our students, so we need our sixth man to help us. If they help us, we have a great chance of winning.”

Brey is spot on about how crazy that environment in South Bend can be when the Notre Dame students are at their loudest. It truly is one of the toughest places that Louisville has to play every season and that’s a huge reason why the Cards tend to struggle there.

The crowd will be crazy on Wednesday night, therefore this Cardinals team has to rely on their veteran leadership to calm the ship when things start to get out of hand.

Mike Brey Speaking On Taking Care Of The Basketball

Take a look at what Mike Brey had to say about protecting the basketball, according to Laken Litman of the Indy Star:

“We gotta be careful with the ball,” Brey said. “To add to that, bad shots are turnovers against Louisville. We actually took a couple of quick shots in the Pitt game, also turned it over. So the reason we were down and hanging on early in the game is we turned the ball over and we took bad shots which count as turnovers. And if we do that against Louisville, they’re going to come right down our throat. We really have to be great with the ball and take great shots.”

Again, Mike Brey is spot on with what Louisville has done to teams this season. They are playing more fast-paced than normal, especially when the other team misses a shot. Not to mention, the Cardinals are one of the best teams in the ACC in defensive field goal percentage.

Louisville will be looking to take Notre Dame’s bad shots and turn them into transition points on Wednesday night. If Donovan Mitchell can knock down just a few transition threes, then the Fighting Irish are going to be in major trouble.

Mike Brey On Mental Preparation

Take a quick look at what Mike Brey had to say about Notre Dame’s mental preparation for the Cards, according to the Indy Star:

“Brey said Monday the most important thing against a long, athletic team like Louisville will be mental preparation. Notre Dame leads the league in fewest turnovers per game (9.2), but has turned it over the most against skilled teams like Villanova, Purdue and Pitt. Louisville has one of the top defenses in the nation, forcing more than 15 turnovers a game, and is also blocking 6.5 shots per game. Offensively, the Cardinals rank 14th nationally.”

The good news for Louisville fans is that they can rest in the fact that the Cardinals will force Notre Dame to turn the basketball over Wednesday night, especially since they have struggled so much against quality teams.

Louisville presents the best defensive basketball team that Notre Dame has faced this season and I expect that will give the Fighting Irish more problems than they realize right now.

If the Cards can control the paint and limit Notre Dame’s outside shooting, then Louisville should be able to pick up their first ACC win of the season.

More from Big Red Louie

This article originally appeared on