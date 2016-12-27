Louisville Football: 5 Extremely Tough Lessons The Cards Learned In 2016

We examine five extremely tough lessons that the Louisville football team learned over the course of the 2016 season.

It has been one of the most exciting Louisville football seasons in a long time. Lamar Jackson won the Heisman, the Cards won nine games, and an opportunity to beat LSU presents itself this coming weekend.

However, there were a few things that kept the Cards from achieving even greater heights in 2016.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five extremely tough lessons that Louisville learned in 2016:

5. Lamar Jackson Cannot Wins Games By Himself

This is one is a bit sarcastic, but holds a lot of truth within it. There was a point in the season where we all felt like Louisville’s offense couldn’t be stopped. If they turned the ball over, it was simply like a punt. If they had to punt, then that meant we were all mad because they didn’t score.

Heck, there was even a point this year where we all felt the Cards should score on every possession. However, even if Lamar Jackson is the best player in America, he can’t win football games by himself.

The whole team must show up and compete every game. They aren’t good enough to slack off and comeback every weekend.

Lamar Jackson needs the other guys on offense to play elite level football, 12 games per year before they are playoff-ready.

4. Clemson Is Still The Team To Beat In The ACC

For the third straight season, the Cardinals had a chance to beat Clemson in the final minutes with the ball in their own hands. For the third straight time, the Tigers made a defensive stand that ended the Cards’ hopes of an ACC Championship.

For most of this year, Louisville was right in the mix for the College Football Playoff. However, because they didn’t beat Clemson down in South Carolina, the Cards may have never had a chance at the fourth seed.

If Louisville wants to be a championship football team like they say they want to, then they have to figure out how to beat the Tigers.

Until then, Clemson is the best football program in the ACC.

3. Championship Football Teams Aren’t Undisciplined

I’m not sure why the Cardinals had so much trouble with penalties this season, but they were dead last in penalty yards for most of the season. Whether it was pre-snap penalties or holding, Louisville couldn’t get out of their own way.

There have been many former Cards that have spoken out about, not only the teams penalties, but their inability to learn and execute the game-plan. There have been blown coverages and missed assignments that have changed football games and sunk the Cards’ season.

If Louisville wants to get their program to another level, then they have to start doing the little things right.

Too many pre-snap penalties will kill any chance of being a top-ranked college football team. It doesn’t matter which decade that team is playing in.

2. They Must Have Consistent Offensive Line Play To Be Elite

One of the biggest problems that is holding Louisville back is their terrible offensive line play. There will be games where they rise to expectations and games that we wonder if they ever got off the bus.

With that being said, Louisville could waste Lamar Jackson if they can’t piece together a capable offensive line. How terrible would it be if the Cards couldn’t win the ACC in the two seasons that Jackson became a college football legend?

It’s why Kentucky beat Louisville. It’s why Houston beat Louisville. The Cards must get better up front before they can get better in the rankings.

Hopefully this specific offensive line can keep Jackson upright against an extremely good LSU football team.

1. Turning Over The Football Means Losing Games To Average Teams

This has easily been the hardest lesson that Louisville has learned this season. They were last in the country in fumbles lost for most of the season and that ultimately lost them the football game against Kentucky last month.

It absolutely blows my mind that they can’t figure out how to protect the football. They only had to hold onto the football and kick a field goal against Kentucky to win. However, they run a play with Lamar Jackson, who fumbled the football and Louisville’s Orange Bowl chances away.

Everything that the Cards worked for in 2016 came to a crashing halt because of their own turnover problems.

Simply put, Louisville cannot turn the ball over and beat good teams because they can’t even beat average ones with doing that.

More from Big Red Louie

This article originally appeared on