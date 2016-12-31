Louisville Football: 5 Positive Takeaways From The Citrus Bowl

We take a look at five positive takeaways from Louisville football’s disappointing loss to the LSU Tigers in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

Well, we can’t say that is the worst we have ever seen this Louisville football team play right? The Cards didn’t have anything go their way in the 29-9 beatdown from LSU on Saturday, but they were going up a very good Tigers football team.

We just thought, after a month off, the Cardinals would have more fight in them than that.

Oh well, with that being said, let’s take a look at five positive takeaways from the game:

5. James Quick Finished His Last Game As A Cardinal Very Strong

I know that I have been tough on James Quick over the course of this long 13-game season. He started out on fire, but after the Clemson game, Quick started to go downhill.

However, he did finish his last game in a Louisville uniform very strong.

James Quick finished the game against LSU with 3 receptions for 81 yards. His longest catch of the day was a 53 yard throw from 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Quick’s mindset will now shift from the LSU defense to preparing himself to play in the National Football League. His draft stock took a bit of a hit over the course of the year, but I do think he has enough upside for some teams to call his name.

4. Keith Kelsey Played Well In His Last Louisville Football Game

Keith Kelsey did all he could to try and contain LSU’s Derrius Guice and get his offense back on the field. He did have a silly roughing the passer penalty, but that was about it, as far as the bad category goes.

Here was his stat line, according to Howie Lindsey.

Props to Keith Kelsey for playing his rear off today. 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QBH with 10 minutes to go. — Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) December 31, 2016

It’s been a pleasure to watch Kelsey become a very good inside linebacker in the Louisville football program. He was a large reason why the Cards were able to have so much success on defense over the past few season.

Just like James Quick, Kelsey will be looking towards making a name and career for himself in the National Football League when the 2017 NFL Draft rolls around in April.

3. With a Depleted Secondary, The Cards Defense’ Forced Three Field Goals

Everyone knew coming into this game against LSU that the Cards were going to be extremely thin and inexperienced in the secondary. We also knew that LSU quarterback Danny Etling wasn’t the best quarterback in the world, but he still ended up playing pretty well on Saturday.

Even though Louisville lost 29-9, the Tigers had numerous opportunities to make this beating much worse on the scoreboard.

The effort from the defensive line, linebackers and young secondary was very encouraging to see, especially when they were gassed most of the game.

Louisville couldn’t sustain drives, which forced the Cards; defense to be on the field far too long. All things considered, they did an alright job.

2. Zyekiesis Cannon

Cannon is one of those guys that have been playing pretty well for Louisville all season, but doesn’t get as much of the attention as Alexander or Harvey-Clemons. The Junior from South Carolina had to step up when the Cardinals needed a play before the half and he was able to get an interception off off Danny Etling.

It was the only turnover that the Cards forced all game, which was impressive against an LSU team that doesn’t turn the football over often.

Hopefully Cannon can continue to get better going into the offseason because Louisville needs their secondary to be at an elite-status to have an opportunity at an ACC Championship next season.

1. Louisville’s Kicking Game Was Their Greatest Asset

If there was one positive thing that we could take out of that performance against LSU, it was the play from Blanton Creque and Mason King. These two did everything they needed to do to keep the Cardinals in the football game, but unfortunately two kickers can’t beat a team like LSU by themselves.

One of the most impressive offensive plays of the entire day from the Cards was Creque’s 47 yards field goal before halftime.

Heck, Creque even took the biggest hit of the season to keep Derrius Guice from a touchdown.

It gave every Louisville football fan reason to believe in the Cards going into the second half, but the Tigers were just too much for their offensive line to handle throughout the day.

At least the kicking game is looking strong going into the offseason.

More from Big Red Louie

This article originally appeared on