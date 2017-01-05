We take a look at CBS Sports’ top NFL Draft prospects that are coming out of the Louisville football program in 2017.

It was an extremely exciting Louisville football season in 2016, regardless of how the season ended. The Cardinals won nine games and Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy. I think we can be satisfied in at least one of those two facts.

This offseason is starts heating up in April, where many Cardinals will have an opportunity to go play professional football in the NFL. We are going to miss seeing these guys on the field, but we know that these guys are going to represent Louisville well at the next level.

CBS Sports ranked all of the college football players that have a chance of getting drafted this April, therefore we took the time to show you their top rated Cardinals and some interesting information to go along with each guy:

Keith Towbridge | Tight-End | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 366

Projected Round: Not Drafted

Position Rank: 21st

Thanks to Cole Hikutini, Keith Towbridge had almost zero production in 2016. He finished season season having caught only two passes, with one against NC State and one against LSU. However, it was his 2015 season that he will have to rely on going into the draft process.

Towbridge had 10 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 2015.

I will say that I would be surprised if he does get drafted this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have a chance of making a roster. There are many players who didn’t get drafted that signed contracts over the next few days after the draft.

Expect Towbridge to be in that category this year.

Keith Kelsey | Inside Linebacker | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 363

Projected Round: Not Drafted

Position Rank: 17th

This is the one that I do not agree with whatsoever. Keith Kelsey is one of those football players who is going to outwork everyone on the field and get his tackles at middle linebacker. Not to mention, he has strong leadership abilities that will attract a lot of NFL teams.

Kelsey has been Louisville’s leading tackler in his senior and junior seasons, while also coming in second in his sophomore season. It’s those types of seasonal performances that will get him drafted.

I would be highly surprised if CBS Sports’ prediction comes true that Keith Kelsey will be undrafted after the 2017 NFL Draft.

James Quick | Wide Receiver | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 307

Projected Round: 7th or Not Drafted

Position Rank: 38th

James Quick is definitely not a favorite of CBS Sports coming out of Louisville and I can understand why. He came into the Cardinals program as a highly ranked receiver, but never seems to live up to his expectations. Whether it was bone-headed mistakes or dropped passes, James Quick was never elite.

With that being said, he can change all of that with what he does going forward. He will make it onto a roster, without a doubt, but he will have to work and play well in the 2017 preseason to be able to play consistently.

Even then, that might be a process of a few years before he sees the field on a regular basis. However, his speed and quickness will give him an edge, but it’s the NFL and everyone he will be competing against will be fast.

Tobijah Hughley | Center | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 282

Projected Round: 7th or Not Drafted

Position Rank: 7th

Would you look at that, Hughley is actually one of the highest ranked Cardinals coming out in this year’s draft. Even with Louisville’s terrible offensive line play at the end of the season, Hughley has an opportunity to get drafted towards the end of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Regardless, he is CBS Sports’ 7th rated Center coming out of college this season.

It’s pretty scary to think an NFL franchise will be signing this guy to their roster, even with their amazing developmental systems they have in place.

Hughley might be a career back-up in the NFL, but that’s a lot more than I can say.

Jamari Staples | Wide Receiver | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 210

Projected Round: 6th

Position Rank: 28th

Jamari Staples ended up being a very nice addition for the Louisville football team the past two seasons. He could have had a better year than he did, but there are only so many receiving yards to go around when Lamar Jackson is rushing for over 1,500 yards. Not to mention, it makes it even harder when Jackson loves to throw the football to Cole Hikutini and James Quick.

With that being said, Staples is actually the highest rated wide receiver coming out of Louisville this season, far above James Quick and rightfully so.

Staples doesn’t struggle with drops like Quick does and Staples has the size to compete in the National Football League.

I think the sixth round sounds about right for Louisville’s third leading receiver in 2016.

DeAngelo Brown | Defensive Line | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 199

Projected Round: 6th

Position Rank: 19th

DeAngelo Brown is one of the most incredible interior defensive lineman that you will ever see. Brown is one of the strongest guys that the Cards had on their roster and that type of strength will help him greatly heading into the 2017 NFL Draft.

He is also going to be a steal for a team this coming April. Brown can disrupt the line of scrimmage and plug-up running lanes like no one else.

Brown finished the 2016 season leading the Cardinals in tackles for loss with 14 and third on the team in sacks with three.

Brown could be one of those players to get drafted a bit higher than projected.

Cole Hikutini | Tight-End | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 144

Projected Round: 4th or 5th

Position Rank: 8th

Cole Hikutini is my favorite NFL prospect heading into this year’s draft from Louisville. He had an extremely disappointing final game against LSU, but he had one of the best seasons from a Louisville tight-end that I can even remember.

Hikutini has the combination of size, speed, and hands that should help his game take the next step in the National Football League. Not to mention, they have more than enough film on him domination defenses in the ACC.

Hikutini finished the 2016 season first on the team in receptions with 50, second in receiving yards with 668, and first in receiving touchdowns with eight.

DeVonte Fields | Outside Linebacker | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 113

Projected Round: 3rd or 4th

Position Rank: 11th

DeVonte Fields really hurt his draft stock this season after not having the type of production everyone was hoping for in his senior year. There were a ton of media outlets that named him ACC preseason defensive player of the year, but he didn’t even come close.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t have a successful career in the National Football League.

Fields has an opportunity to be a solid contribtor right away and some team will get a steal with him in the fourth round.

Fields finished his senior season with nine tackles for loss and six sacks, which was second on the team behind James Hearns.

Josh Harvey-Clemons | Strong Safety | Louisville Cardinals

CBS Sports’ Draft Board Ranking: 110

Projected Round: 3rd or 4th

Position Rank: 4th

Josh Harvey-Clemons came into CBS Sports’ ranking as the Louisville football player who is likely to get drafted the highest in April. He was hurt over the past couple weeks of the season, which turned out to really give the Cards’ secondary problems against Houston, Kentucky, and LSU.

His 6-foot-4 frame is going to turn a lot of heads going into the draft this season. Teams are falling in love with tall defensive backs and Harvey-Clemons fits that mold.

He finished fifth on the Cardinals in total tackles this season with 61, while also having four tackles for loss in 2016.

Harvey-Clemons is going to make some NFL franchise very happy in the near future.

