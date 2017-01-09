Louisville Football: Comparing DeVante Parker And Eli Rogers In 2016

We take a look at former Louisville football players DeVante Parker and Eli Rogers after their match-up in the AFC Wild-Card Round.

The 2016 NFL season has seen many former Louisville football players see success. However, there were only three Cardinals that were fortunate enough to be playing in the NFL Playoffs last weekend.

William Gay and Eli Rogers squared off against DeVante Parker in the AFC Wild-Card Round on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. I would give you a full summary of the game, but I think I can sum it all up in one sentence.

Pittsburgh scored first, kept scoring, and the Dolphins never answered back.

Unfortunately for DeVante Parker, that means his second season in the National Football League is now over, but at least he gets to go on vacation now.

At the same time, William Gay and Eli Rogers are keeping their championship dreams alive, as they are heading to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. It’s going to be a battle of two experienced teams that are extremely well-coached and have solid defenses.

With that being said, we’re going to take a look at how DeVante Parker and Eli Rogers played in 2016, even though Rogers’ season is still alive and thriving. Both dealt with key injuries throughout the season, but they were able to find a way to be key parts of their respective offenses.

DeVante Parker’s 2016 Season With The Miami Dolphins:

DeVante Parker’s second season in the National Football League was very dependent on his ability to stay healthy. He dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him from fully sprinting for most of the season, but he was able to make some significant contributions through the year anyways.

With that being said, his most important contribution of the season was helping the Dolphins finish 10-6, while securing a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the first time in many, many years.

DeVante Parker’s 2016 NFL Stats: 56 receptions, 90 targets, 744 receiving yards, 13.3 yards per reception, and 4 receiving touchdowns

As expected, Parker improved his numbers from his rookie season, but that was because he only appeared in eight of the sixteen games in 2015. As usual, he was dealing with injuries, but his abilities on the field will force Miami to stay patient with the former Louisville football player.

Miami Dolphins and Louisville Cardinals fans alike should be excited with what Parker will be able to do in 2017 if he can stay healthy.

Eli Rogers’ 2016 Season With The Pittsburgh Steelers:

Eli Rogers came into his rookie season in the National Football League and impressed everyone in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker-room. He was undrafted out of Louisville, but his offseason work gave the Steelers confidence in his ability to play in the slot for the 2016 season.

Not only has he gained a starting job in his first year, but it looks like he is Pittsburgh’s slot-receiver for the foreseeable future.

Eli Rogers’ 2016 NFL Stats: 48 receptions, 66 targets, 594 receiving yards, 12.4 yards per reception, and 3 receiving touchdowns

While Rogers will not have amazing numbers in his NFL career, he is a very important piece of a Steelers offense looking to make a Super Bowl run this month. They just beat the Miami Dolphins last weekend and will be looking to take down the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday afternoon.

All things considered, Eli Rogers has had one heck of a rookie season for one of the best NFL franchises of all-time.

