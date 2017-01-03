Louisville Football: End Of Season Review For Preston Brown

Take a look at our end of season review for former Louisville football player and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Preston Brown.

The 2016 football season saw former Louisville football player Preston Brown get a little more responsibility thrown on his shoulders. Buffalo made him their mike-linebacker and showed their faith and trust in his abilities to lead the Bills’ defense.

While it was a disappointing season for Bills fans, as the team finished at 7-9, it was the best year that Preston Brown has had in the NFL.

Other than not having a defensive touchdown this year, Brown improved in every statistical category from the year before. I know that the Bills are going to notice his huge increase in production when they start evaluating their roster over the next few weeks.

Take a look at Brown’s statistics from the 2016 NFL Football season, according to ESPN:

139 combined tackles, 1st career NFL sack, and 1 forced fumble

Probably the best accomplishment for Preston Brown in 2016, was that he finished sixth in the NFL in combined tackles. Brown has improved his numbers in this category every year that he has been in the league.

The Bills have a little bit of chaos going on within their organization after just firing their head coach Rex Ryan, therefore it will be very interesting to see how their defensive philosophy changes going forward.

Regardless, Preston Brown has proven this year that he deserves to be a large part of the Bills’ plan going forward and has all the makings of becoming a future Pro-Bowl linebacker in the National Football League.

