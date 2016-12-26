Louisville Football: Pro Football Focus Gives High Praise For Parker

We take a look at the praise that Pro Football Focus gave former Louisville football player DeVante Parker on Sunday.

Sunday was a great day for former Louisville football player DeVante Parker. Not only did the Dolphins pick up a close win over the Buffalo Bills, but a Kansas City Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos clinched a playoff spot for the Dolphins.

SEE ALSO: 5 Reasons Why Beating LSU Would Be A Huge Deal

DeVante Parker was easily the best Miami wide receiver on the field Sunday afternoon. He finished the game with 4 receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. This performance not only made him the team’s leading receiver, but it also earned him high praise from the folks over at Pro Football Focus.

According to Pro Football Focus, DeVante Parker was the second highest rated offensive player on Miami against the Bills with a 77.4 grade.

I’ll be honest with you, there are very few times that any former Louisville football player makes their weekly “highest graded players”. PFF grades the players with the best performances from every NFL game and usually a Cardinals football player isn’t on the list.

With that being said, this is a big deal for DeVante Parker. He was able to have a huge game on a day where the Dolphins had to win in order to stay in the playoff race.

Not only did they stay in the race, but they were able to finish and clinch a spot in the big dance.

More from Big Red Louie

This article originally appeared on