Louisville Football: Rogers Makes Top 10 Steelers Moments Of 2016

We take a look at the recognition that former Louisville football player Eli Rogers made in his first full season in the National Football League.

Former Louisville football player Eli Rogers did a fantastic job of coming into a Steelers offense and contributing in his first full NFL season. He went from being undrafted, injured, and then finding himself getting an opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only did he get an opportunity, but Rogers came into his first season as the starting slot receiver for one of the best offenses in the National Football League.

The Steelers official website recently put together a list of their top ten most memorable moments from 2016 and the former Louisville football player actually made their list.

Take a look at the moment from Eli Rogers that made Mike Prisuta’s most memorable Steelers’ plays of 2016:

Steelers 24, Bengals 20: “Trailing, 20-18, and facing a ticking fourth-quarter clock in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger found wide receiver Eli Rogers between cornerback Josh Shaw and safety George Iloka at the 1, and Rogers fell into the end zone for a 24-yard score. Who Dey? In this instance, a franchise QB and a second-year slot receiver who grew through much of the season.” -Mike Prisuta

Those were kind words from Mike Prisuta, but what he didn’t mention was that it was Rogers’ touchdown that won the game for Pittsburgh that afternoon. It also put the Steelers in a position to win their division just one week later, which ended up being huge in terms of getting Pittsburgh to the AFC Championship Game.

The Steelers should be extremely excited for what Rogers can bring to their team in the next few years and beyond. He worked so hard to be in a position to contribute and he truly is one of their most talented receivers. I can’t wait to see the difference-maker he can become in year two.

