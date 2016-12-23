Louisville Football: Who Were The 10 Best Players The Cards Faced In 2016?

We take a look at the ten best players that the Louisville football team faced on their 2016 schedule.

The 2016 season for the Louisville football team had it’s ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we all should be pleased with their progress. National Champions aren’t born overnight, but apparently Heisman Trophy winners are.

Lamar Jackson wasn’t the only great player in the ACC this season, as the Cards face many unbelievable football players.

Here are the ten best players Louisville faced in 2016:

10. Wayne Gallman | Running Back | Clemson

Just writing about this guy brings up some bad memories. With that being said, I am glad at Wayne Gallman decided to declare for the NFL Draft this season. While Louisville is great at stopping the run, Gallman ran all over the Cardinals in their match-up.

He rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown against the Cards and finished fourth in the conference with 15 rushing touchdowns.

If Clemson wants to win the National Championship, then Wayne Gallman needs to play two incredible football games over Ohio State and presumably Alabama.

Deshaun Watson cannot do it alone, therefore Gallman must play like he did against Louisville in October.

9. Tarvarus McFadden | Cornerback | Florida State

Tarvarus McFadden ended the 2016 season as one of the most dangerous defensive backs in the entire country. He was tied for the lead in interceptions with 8 and he is only a sophomore. That isn’t great news for the rest of the ACC to hear.

McFadden is going to be a play-maker for Jimbo Fisher for many years to come. He already has an interception against the Cards, therefore he will surely be looking for another one in 2017.

McFadden should be one of the top players in the Orange Bowl against Michigan as well. The Wolverines have trouble moving the football against great defenses, while Florida State obviously feeds off of bad offenses.

Good luck Michigan.

8. Jessie Bates | Cornerback | Wake Forest

Jessie Bates is one of the best defensive play-makers in the entire conference. He tied for second with five interceptions, but finished first in the conference with two returned for touchdowns. Not to mention, he had a pick-six that won the football game against Virginia at the beginning of November.

The good news for Wake Forest fans is that he is only a freshman. This young football player has shown the potential to be one of the best corners in the conference and maybe even the country.

With that being said, Louisville must continue to stay away from his side of the field whenever these two teams meet up again on the field next season.

7. Micah Kiser | Linebacker | Virginia

This is probably a player that you have never heard of before, but Kiser is actually one of the most productive linebackers in the entire country. Not only did he lead the ACC in tackles, but he finished fourth in the entire country in total tackles as well.

Kiser absolutely killed Louisville in the Cards’ comeback victory earlier this season. He finished the game with 14 total tackles and 2 sacks. Way to go Louisville offensive line.

Kiser just finished finished his junior season with the Cavaliers and if I had to guess, I would assume that he will be back for Virginia in 2017.

Therefore, the Cards’ must be prepared for one of the nation’s best linebackers.

6. Demarcus Walker | Defensive End | Florida State

Demarcus Walker is one of the best defensive lineman in the entire country after he finished the 2016 season tied with the most sacks. His 15 sacks were good enough to help FSU climb back from a rough start to the season, only to rebound and make the Orange Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

Surprisingly, Walker didn’t have a very productive game against the Cards. He didn’t have a sack, but he did finish the game with seven total tackles.

Walker will be making his way out of the Seminole football program, as he will be playing in his last game against Michigan.

Florida State will definitely miss his ability to get to the quarterback and every ACC team will be happy to never seen him again in a Seminoles uniform.

5. Harold Landry | Defensive Line | Boston College

Harold Landry held a share of the NCAA’s sack leader title this season with Florida State’s Demarcus Walker with a total of 15 sacks. He is a huge reason why Boston College finished with one of the best defenses in the conference and helped the Eagles to be bowl-eligible.

As Landry dominated the Eagles’ 2016 schedule of opponents, there were only three different teams that he didn’t record a sack against. While that is simply incredible, you may be surprised to know that one of those teams was the Louisville Cardinals.

Being completely serious this time, great job Louisville offensive line.

Like most of the players on this list, Landry is currently an upperclassmen. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this coming April.

One NFL Front Office is going to make a very wise decision of drafting Boston College’s Harold Landry in 2017.

4. Amba Etta-Tawo | Wide Receiver | Syracuse

This guy was the best thing that Syracuse had going for them this season. Unfortunately for the Orange, Etta-Tawo is on his way out of the program, as he was a senior this year.

He led the conference in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Not to mention, he finished fourth in the entire country in receiving yards. Nonetheless, Etta-Tawo is one of the top receivers in the entire country and will be a major sleeper in this year’s NFL Draft.

This guy torched Louisville as well, as he finished the game with 8 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a great performance against a Cards’ defense that was actually playing well at the time.

3. Mike Williams | Wide Receiver | Clemson

I honestly think that out of all the players that Louisville faced this season, Mike Williams will go on to have the best NFL career. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Williams is a dream receiver for any quarterback in professional football. Not to mention, he is a huge reason why Deshaun Watson led the conference in most passing statistics.

Williams came in second in the conference in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but came in at number three on our list because of his pure talent.

Again, Mike Williams is not only one of the best receivers in the ACC, he is one of the best receivers in the country.

Honestly, I wish that Louisville has a receiver of his talent on their roster.

2. Dalvin Cook | Running Back | Florida State

It absolutely blows my mind that Dalvin Cook didn’t get an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony this season. Cook will easily be drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft because he just had an incredible season and collegiate career for the Florida State Seminoles.

Dalvin Cook led the conference in rushing yards and came in second in rushing touchdowns. The player who led the conference in rushing touchdowns in 2016 was the Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

What’s even more amazing, is that Cook had his worst game of the season against Louisville this season. He only rushed for 54 yards on 16 attempts in the Seminoles’ 63-20 loss to the Cards.

Big things are in store for this guy’s future, thank goodness Louisville never has to face him again.

1. Deshaun Watson | Quarterback | Clemson

This was the easiest choice to make out of all of the other players on this list. While Watson didn’t win the Heisman this season, he is one of the main reasons why Clemson is still in the hunt for a National Championship.

Watson led the conference in passing yards and passing touchdowns, which gives him the nod as the best player Louisville faced this season.

He had an amazing five touchdown passes against the Cardinals back in October, however Louisville did force him to throw three interceptions in Clemson’s win.

That was only the second time that Watson threw three picks in one game this year. The other game was the Tigers’ 43-42 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

All College Football Stats in this article were used from Sport Source Analytics

More from Big Red Louie

This article originally appeared on