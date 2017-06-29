Lovullo’s lineup selection a well-thought-out process

Lovullo&#039;s lineup selection a well-thought-out process

By news@wgmd.com
31

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo discusses his lineup-creation process with FOX Sports Arizona’s Jody Jackson.

