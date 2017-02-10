ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) A lack of snow in the Alaska Range is forcing the start of the world’s most famous sled dog race from the Anchorage area to Fairbanks for the second time in three years.

Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race officials made the announcement Friday during a board meeting in Anchorage.

The ceremonial start will be held as normal in Anchorage on March 4. Instead of having the official start the next day in Willow, about 50 miles north of Anchorage, the race will begin in Fairbanks on March 6.

Low snow conditions near Rainy Pass and the Dalzell Gorge, which is dangerous even in good conditions, prompted the Iditarod board to move the race.

The race also started from Fairbanks in 2003 and 2015.