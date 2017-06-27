After years of speculation, “Sex and the City” finally unveiled the real name of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in the 2004 series finale. However, the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed the now-famous scene almost didn’t happen.

“In the last episode, in the last moment, I realized [I had] to say Mr. Big’s name and I just [mimes typing on a keyboard] ‘John,’” King told Entertainment Weekly. “And then I told all the writers and they were like, ‘What the hell?’ And I was like, ‘We have to say this name because now he’s real!’”

In the final episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is seen looking at her flip phone as she receives a call from Mr. Big (Chris Noth). It was then fans finally discovered her on-again, off-again beau’s real name.

The 62-year-old admitted he didn’t always know Mr. Big’s name was John, which he described as “the most generic, American, almost pilgrim name.”

“In my mind? He had no name,” explained King. “It was just one of those things where it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s happening right now’ and you didn’t plan it.”

“Sex and the City” would go on to launch two films in 2008 and 2010. Kim Cattrall, who starred as sex-crazed Samantha Jones, previously told People Magazine a third installment seemed unlikely.

“The hardest thing is, what would the story be? It’s been seven, eight years since we wrapped the last movie,” she explained. “Can we get everybody together? We’re all sort of scattered now. Are we still relevant? That would be the reason to come back. I really miss making people laugh, I so enjoy that.”