LSU Basketball: Tigers fall miserably to Wake Forest

The LSU Basketball team has been on an absolute roll this 2016 season, boasting a four-game winning streak – until last night’s game.

The Tigers’ good fortune came to an end when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons swept LSU, winning 110-76 when all was said and done in the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night.

LSU had been on a sort of ‘Revenge Tour’, given that they were playing against a trio of teams that had dashed their NCAA Tournament hopes last year in Houston, College of Charleston and Wake Forest.

The Tigers defeated the first two members of the threesome earlier on this season, but were not able to even touch Wake Forest during this contest, and lost far worse to the Deacons than their last meeting.

Wake Forest’s Dinos Mitglou gave LSU the absolute blues on the court, scoring a career-high 28 points on the night, all while going 8 of 11 from 3-point range.

The game was only the third in which Johnny Jones allowed a team to score more than 100 points on the Tigers, with the last being North Florida with 108 (119-108). The contest resulted in a Tigers win, but was the most points given up during Jones’ tenure until now.

“I have to credit Wake Forest, coach Manning, and his team with their performance tonight,” Jones stated. “I was really disappointed in our play, but you have to commend them for the win. … They came out and shot the ball extremely well.”

Wake Forest (9-3) left the Tigers trailing substantially in every half, starting the contest with a 10-0 score and starting the second half with nine unanswered points, making for a 43-38 halftime lead 52-38 against LSU (8-4).

“When the other team is hitting 73 percent from the field and 78 percent on their 3s, it’s going to be a long night,” LSU coach Craig Victor said of the Deacons’ performance. “They had a good start in the second half and we started slowly. You can’t do that against a good team like this.”

LSU Basketball will hope to rebound when they take on Vanderbilt at home on Dec. 29.

