LSU football: How Orgeron has been shaking things up

Shortly after National Signing Day ended around college football as a whole, the LSU football made some very surprising changes.

The Tigers reassigned running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and fired wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig from their staff.

Less than a week a later, those moves seem to have caused a rift between the LSU football program and a group of head coaches within the southeast Louisiana community.

For those of you who have been following me, and my writing, from the beginning know I like to keep things transparent between myself and the reader. So in that vein, I will tell you that a month ago I interviewed for the WR Coaching Position for the Edna Karr Cougars.

More from Death Valley Voice

It was during that interview process where I learned that in some manner the coaching staffs of Edna Karr, McDonough, Warren Easton, and Landry-Walker are all intertwined.

So when I heard that several high school coaches in New Orleans area were bothered by the firing of Jabbar Juluke (former Head Coach of Edna Karr), it was no surprise as to which coaches were listed in the article.

Throw St. Augustine into that conversation and LSU fans have a cause for concern.

The bulk of major talent from the New Orleans Area comes from these schools: Karr, Landry-Walker, and St. Aug. in particular. So when discussions of anger towards LSU’s handling of Coach Juluke comes up, people had better pay attention and at least see what these coaches are upset about and deem in need of fixing or attention within LSU’s program going forward.

St. Augustine alum, and major recruiter for Alabama, Burton Burns will be more than willing to take the 4 and 5 star recruits that these coaches steer away from LSU. The other group of 4 has coaches in the Texas area as well.

If you are around my age (born in 1977) you may remember a time when coaches and parents steered their children away from LSU like the plague.

That’s why you had decent players who signed with LSU, but gems like Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Reggie Wayne, and Ed Reed (Miami) found themselves playing outside of the state. So again, we need to take this threat seriously.

Some coaches from the region claim that there will be no boycotting LSU Football. LSU may have also softened the blow with the hiring of Marrero, LA born, and former Shaw High School standout, Mickey Joseph to their staff.

I, along with many other Tiger Fans, will hope that the meetings between these local schools and Coach O go well.

Want your voice heard? Join the Death Valley Voice team!

LSU football from the late 80’s to the early/mid 90’s was not fun to watch- and we can only hope the Tigers will not return to that era.

This article originally appeared on