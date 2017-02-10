In light of the latest hiring and firings within the LSU football program, many New Orleans football teams have talked of boycotting the Tigers.

Multiple players and football staff have talked of considering out-of-state schools over LSU simply because they are so upset about the changes in personnel.

And it is extremely important that LSU do everything in their power to avoid this becoming a reality.

While losing one city in the nation may not seem like a big deal, New Orleans has always been a key city historically in LSU recruiting. Just since 2010, the Tigers have signed a total of 26 athletes from the NOLA area, per 247Sports.com.

When you do the math, that averages out to 3.25 players in every recruiting class. Though it may seem a bit small, that number is a lot more significant than one may think.

New Orleans players have plenty of options available to them around the country, as the city is one of the top recruiting zones in the nation. With them in the top tier are Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Baltimore and New York City.

Outside programs are hungry for recruits from all of these cities, and New Orleans has had the majority of their footballers join the ranks of the Tigers so far. But if the city remains turned off to their biggest in-state program, LSU may catch some serious grief in the recruiting process for the foreseeable future.

