LSU football: Tigers to fill open coaching positions in near future

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is eager to fill the two coaching openings on his staff – and he knows who he wants on the Tigers’ sideline next season.

The top candidates to take the place of assistant coaches Jabbar Juluke and Dameyune Craig are currently Louisiana Tech running backs coach Mickey Joseph and Southern California running backs coach Tommie Robinson.

Orgeron showed that he meant business when he terminated the pair of assistants last week, giving Juluke a less involved, off-the-field role and firing Craig all together.

While nothing is set in stone at this time, it’s obvious that Orgeron has extreme interest in Joseph and Robinson. It is not yet clear exactly how they will fit into the Tigers’ game plan, but we do know that we can expect to see them on staff.

And there’s good reason for both of them to join the LSU football program.

Alabama native Robinson was named the No. 2 recruiter in the country by 247Sports and was considered the very best in the Pac-12 conference.

Former Nebraska quarterback Joseph has actually replaced assistant Juluke in past times, taking his position at Louisiana Tech last year. Joseph shows a lot of promise a running backs and receivers coach, but this will be his first significant college coaching job if he is to land it.

The hires would not only help LSU on the field this year, but would assist in solving a financial dilemma the team has encountered.

The Tigers still owe the duo of Juluke and Craig a total of 850,000, but could easily offset this amount by employing new replacements this year.

