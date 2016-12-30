LSU, Louisville look to cap disappointing seasons with a win

No. 19 LSU (7-4, Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 15 Louisville (9-3, ACC), 11 a.m. EST, ABC

Line: Even.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both programs began the season with the expectations of competing in the College Football Playoffs. Neither are competing for a national title and both are looking to cap disappointing seasons with a win.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU’s defense vs. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson. There is very little debate that Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, has been one of the most exciting and explosive players in the country this season. He has accounted for more than 50 touchdowns. But Jackson will be facing the best defense he has seen this season. The Tigers are the typical SEC defense, stocked with speed and hard hitters and is one of the best units in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: CB Tre’Davious White. He has certainly earned the right to be listed among the great Tigers defensive backs. White could have left for the NFL after last season but opted to return because of unfinished business on the field and in the classroom. The junior is likely headed to the NFL with degree in hand and with the reputation as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation after earning All-American recognition and finishing as a Jim Thorpe Award finalist.

Louisville: WR James Quick. The senior receiver has had a productive career and has a chance to make an impact on his way out the door. Quick and sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Smith will certainly draw the attention of White. Quick has caught 42 passes for 688 yards, six touchdowns and is averaging 16.4 yards per catch. He needs just 49 yards to become just the 11th Cardinal to finish with 2,000 career receiving yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville has won at least nine games under Bobby Petrino for the sixth time. … LSU has given up just 27 first-quarter points and 33 third-quarter points this season. …Cardinals tight end Cole Hikutini is one of the best in the country at his position, averaging 13.4 yards per catch and leads Louisville with 49 catches for 656 yards and eight touchdowns this season. … LSU running back Derrius Guice has been very productive in Leonard Fournette’s absence this season, with 1,249 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 7.96 yards per carry. … Louisville ranks 10th nationally against the run. …With Jamal Adams and White this season, LSU has produced 10 first-team All-American defensive backs since 2003.

